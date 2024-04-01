Barbara Rush, ‘All My Children’ and ‘7th Heaven’ Star, Dead at 97

Barbara Rush, actress in All My Children and 7th Heaven, is dead at the age of 97 on Easter Sunday.

According to her daughter, Claudia Cowan, “My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this evening. I was with her this morning and know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition.”

“It’s fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family.”

Barbara had a successful acting career that launched way back in the 1950s. In fact she even got to work with the well-known Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Kirk Douglas, and other stars.

She was well known for her role in All My Children, an ABC soap opera that was popular back in the 1990s. She also played Ruth Camden on 7th Heaven, who was the grandmother of the seven children.

Barbara is survived by her two children, Claudia Cowan and Christopher Hunter.

Barbara Rush’s Successful Career

In 1954, Barbara won the Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Female Newcomer for her role in It Came From Outer Space, a sci-fi film that was released in 1952.

Then, in the 1960s, Barbara began to work in television rather than films, starring on shows like The Fugitive, Ironside, Flamingo Road, Knight Rider, The Love Boat, and more.

In addition to her work in television, Rush was also a celebrated theater star. Her awards include a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for the one-woman show A Woman of Independent Means, in which she played the same character from age 7 to 70.

Many fans are devastated to hear the news of Barbara’s passing. However, she thankfully lived a long and successful life, passing at the age of 97. “So sad to learn that Barbara Rush has died at the age of 97,” one X user said. “She was something special.”

Another wished Barbara Rush to rest in peace, saying “She was so lovely. She has left a great filmography with her long career.”

We are sending all our condolences to Barbara’s loved ones and family at this time.