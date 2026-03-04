band-postpones-concerts-after-member-suffers-death-in-the-family

A popular modern jam band was forced to postpone several tour dates after a band member experienced a death in the family.

New Haven, Connecticut-based group Eggy took to social media to share the tough news with fans.

“We’re heartbroken to share that one of the members of Eggy has lost a family member,” the band began in its March 3 Instagram post. “Right now, our focus is on supporting each other and giving space to be with loved ones during this time. ”

Next, the band explained that some shows planned for this week in Cleveland, Detroit, and Madison would be rescheduled for “October 16, 17 & 18, respectively. ”

The group, which was founded in 2016, added that “all tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored” and advised fans to “reach out to your point of purchase for a refund” if they cannot attend. They also thanked supporters for their “understanding, compassion, and for always showing up for our community.”

“All other March/April shows will continue as planned,” the band concluded.

Eggy’s Fans Rally Round the Band Following a Death in the Family

Eggy is deeply influenced by the improvisational and live-music culture pioneered by the Grateful Dead (who recently lost founding member Bob Weir). With that in mind, it’s no wonder fans showed strong support in the comments following the band’s announcement.

“I’m so sorry to hear of your pain. Take care of one another. Sending love,” one fan wrote. “Thinking of the family and everyone involved. Love you guys!!!” a second thoughtful fan added. “Sending lots of love to the whole Eggy family and all your loved ones,” a third fan wrote, with many, many others echoing the sentiments.

Eggy performs at The Ocean Ave Stomp at The Stone Pony on September 14, 2024, in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Eggy’s tour picks up again on March 7 in Whitestown, Indiana. The band travels extensively across the country until wrapping up with two shows in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on August 14 and 15, before returning in October for the rescheduled dates.