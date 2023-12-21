Bam Margera Admits He ‘Didn’t Want to Wake Up’ Amid Custody Battle

While in the middle of a custody battle with his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, Jackass star Bam Margera admits he is struggling mentally during this difficult time.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Margera spoke about not wanting to wake up following a 5150 hold over the summer. He was staying at the Sunset Marquis after the hospitalization. “I didn’t plan on checking out,” he explained, noting he brought so much drugs with him. “I had so many lawsuits and lawyers taking my money, and not being on Jackass and having a lawsuit with them. Anytime I got a phone call, it was just an issue.”

Bam Margera further explained that during the situation, he did what he rarely does, pray. “I was like, ‘If I wake up from this amount of drugs and alcohol that I bought, then please show me the best eye candy in the world – and I need a tan pit bull.”

The next morning, he woke up and immediately thought he didn’t expect to still be alive. He also didn’t expect what happened next. “I went by the pool and overheard [my fiance Dannii Marie],” he recalled. “Talking about how she’s 44, Sicilian and Irish. When I met her, she said, ‘I have to go home and walk my dog’ – a tan pit bull.”

Bam Margera had no other choice but to thank God for this meeting. Marie, a stretch coach, notably helped the Jackass alum get sober. She also remained by his side as he detoxed and helped him get back into shape. He is now able to return to skateboarding.

“Stretching has everything to do with skateboarding,” he explained about Marie’s help. “I would do it for five minutes and give up. [A] doctor said that in 2013, [my muscles] were so dehydrated from alcohol abuse. They were dry-rotted rubber bands and they would never go back to normal.”

However, Marie dismissed the doctors’ claims and helped him push himself to stretch. “I’ve been skating better than ever,” Bam Margera declared. “Now I skate every day.”

Bam Margera Reveals He is 130 Days Sober

Meanwhile, Bam Margera revealed that he is now 130 days sober and is looking forward to what’s next. He also stated that he is the happiest when he’s skateboarding.

“I call the mom-and-pop skate shops, let them know that I’m coming that way,” he explained. “And all the locals that rip show me the good spots.”

He also spoke about reuniting with his child, Pheonix. He said he is now participating in monitored visitations.

When it comes to his routine, Bam Margera described the healthier lifestyle he has. “I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day … I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub, and be like, ‘That looks like fun,’” he continued. “Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything’s a structured fun schedule.”

In regards to his life with Marie, Margera added, “It’s just a perfect thing.”