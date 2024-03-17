Cara Delevingne Thankful Firefighters Saved Her Cats From House Fire After Believing Them Dead

Following the devastating fire that led to the complete loss of her Los Angeles mansion on Friday, Mar. 15, Cara Delevingne reveals her cats are safe thanks to the firefighters who tackled the blaze.

According to the New York Post, the $7 million home went up in flames in the early hours of Friday morning. Her parents claimed that an electrical fault sparked the fire.

The call came in at approximately 3:57 a.m. The person who called stated that the mansion was engulfed by flames.

A Los Angeles Fire Department rep told Page Six, “We have no reports of any animals being injured and once we did an extensive search of the property, we did not find any that were injured.”

On Saturday, Cara Delevingne revealed in her Instagram Stories that her beloved felines are safe and sound.

Tearing up at Cara Delevingne’s Instagram story 😭😭 she spent at least two hours thinking her pet cats had died in the house fire, but then found out the firefighters had saved them 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/WVJAqdqOV7 — Stephanie Soteriou (@StephanieRiou) March 16, 2024

“They are alive!!” she declared with a snapshot of her two cats. “Thank you to the firefighters ❤️ Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help.”

Delevingne also wrote, “My heart is broken today… I cannot believe it. Life can change in the blink of an eye. So cherish what you have.”

A total of 94 firefighters from 13 different engine companies assisted in taking out the fire. One firefighter was injured while climbing a ladder. The blaze destroyed the majority of the mansion. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the fire started near the back of the mansion and “consumed” a room.

The Los Angeles Police Department further told Page Six there was “nothing to suggest that it was criminal activity.”

“There is no indication of an arson or criminal investigation right now,” the department declared.

Cara Delevingne’s Parents Speak Out About the Fire

Meanwhile, in a video obtained from TMZ, Cara Delevinge’s parents, Charles and Pandora, spoke out about the devastating fire.

While being interviewed in London on Friday, the supermodel’s parents stated that a “rogue powerline” may be to blame after a “very windy night. He also said it was an electrical that got out of control.

“I think she’s probably devastated,” Pandora shared about how Cara Delevingne was feeling after the fire. “She had everything in her home. Her whole life.”

Delevinge was in London performing at the Playhouse Theatre when the fire occurred. She reportedly purchased the four-bedroom mansion in 2019. “All occupants were out of the home” at the time, source told Page Six.