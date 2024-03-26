Baltimore Bridge Collapse Labeled ‘Mass Casualty Event,’ Social Media Horrified

Footage of a Baltimore bridge collapsing after being hit by a large container ship is circulating online, shocking viewers. Rescue teams are actively engaged in water rescue operations following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday morning.

The video of the bridge collapse is so upsetting that while speaking with CNN, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott asked news outlets to stop sharing the footage.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott pleads with news agencies to stop showing footage of the bridge collapse:



"I'll be the first to ask that CNN and everyone else stop showing the video." pic.twitter.com/ipr0ybcN0o — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 26, 2024

However, the video is already widely circulated on social media, with many users on X (formerly Twitter) weighing in. Many users marveled at the abject horror the victims must have felt.

“All of the cars in the beginning have no idea they were minutes or, in some cases, even seconds away from death. Absolutely wild,” one onlooker wrote. “I honestly can’t stop thinking about that,” another agreed. “Shocking and heartbreaking,” another user added.

Meanwhile, other X users shifted their thoughts to the rescue efforts underway. “Oh, that’s terrifying. Praying for everyone involved and affected,” one concerned onlooker wrote. “It could have been even worse. My heart breaks for them all,’ another X user added.

Social Media Weighs in on Potential Causes of the Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Of course, in the wake of the disaster, others speculated on how the events unfolded. “I’m no infrastructure specialist, but that bridge looked weak,” an internet sleuth noted.

“Wonder what this says for national security if a bridge can be taken out this easily,” another frightened user wrote.

Others analyzed the footage, with opinions flying wildly. “Looks like the engines rev up and it turns straight into the bridge,” one watcher insisted.

“The ship is drifting not turning,” another countered. “You can see the electrical failure. Then a loss of control. There is no evidence this crash was in any way intentional,” a third person noted.

“Ship lost power,” another user confidently stated their opinion. “There was a Baltimore harbor pilot on board. He is in charge. He hardly told them to crash into the bridge.”

Meanwhile, Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency this morning. “We are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration,” Moore said in a statement.

“We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety.”

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld informed reporters that the FBI was investigating possible terrorism connections, following standard procedures.