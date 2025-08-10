‘Bad News Bears’ Actor Jeffrey Louis Starr Dead at 61

Jeffrey Louis Starr, a former child actor known for appearances in the Bad News Bears franchise, has passed away.

The late actor died on July 25, “surrounded by loved ones” at a hospital in Carbondale, Illinois, according to a report by TMZ on Saturday. Family sources confirmed to the outlet that Starr passed away last month after battling an unspecified illness for some time. He was 61.

Per IMDb, Starr appeared in the sequels The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training (1977) and The Bad News Bears Go to Japan (1978), playing the role of catcher Mike Engelberg in both films.

Jeffrey Louis Starr with Tony Curtis in a scene from the film ‘The Bad News Bears Go to Japan’, 1978. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

In the 1977 sequel, Jeffrey had the opportunity to collaborate with notable cast members such as William Devane and Clifton James. The following year, in the 1978 film, he shared the screen with Hollywood legend Tony Curtis.

Jeffrey Louis Starr’s Brother Pens Heartfelt Tribute: ‘The World Got a Little Darker Today’

According to TMZ, the actor’s brother, Kevin, posted a heartfelt message on Facebook just a day after his passing, revealing that he had been battling illness for several years.

“The world got a little darker yesterday with the passing of my Best Friend and Brother,” Kevin began. “Jeff lived an amazing life and shared his life with countless people. Jeff never met a stranger and helped so many people throughout the years.”

Kevin shared that his late brother had been ill for several years and said, “Depression is one of the biggest killers in the world.”

The official cause of the actor’s death has yet to be revealed.

“Our family has suffered so many losses in the past, but we must push through,’ he added, asking others close to the actor to keep his family “in their prayers.”

“I love you so much, little Brother, and I’ll see you on the other side,” Kevin concluded.

Jeffrey Louis Starr, Image via Rendleman Hileman Funeral Home

Starr passed away on July 25 at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois, according to a public obituary shared by Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Homes.

Born on February 20, 1964, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, he married Linda Darlene Webb in 1981. The couple recently celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary this past June.

He became a deacon in 2010 at the Mill Creek Baptist Church and “loved going to church and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren,” according to the obituary. Starr was also a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild and a dedicated longtime member of Moose Lodge #1346 in Anna.

The late actor is survived by his wife Linda, two sons, Brandon and Jacob, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren (with one on the way), two brothers, a sister, and other relatives.