Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Reportedly Split

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are no longer a couple, according to a source at PEOPLE.

The Puerto Rican superstar, 29, and the 28-year-old model were last seen together at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October. Representatives for Bad Bunny and Jenner didn’t respond to requests for comments to confirm the split.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner first sparked romance rumors in February. They were first seen on a double date with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Introduced by friends in Los Angeles, Kendall allegedly liked hanging out with Bad Bunny and was having fun.

Their romance heated up with activities like horseback riding and Coachella. After a summer vacation in Idaho, a source said they seemed “in love and super serious.”

In September, they made their front row debut at Milan Fashion Week — looking stylish and relaxed watching Gucci’s fashion show. The 818 Tequila founder, Kendall, managed to fit the event into her busy Fashion Week schedule — walking the runway for Versace just hours after the Gucci show.

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican artist, is a hotshot in the music scene. Born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio in 1994, he’s making waves globally with his catchy tunes.

Known for his unique blend of reggaeton and Latin trap, Bad Bunny’s beats make you move. His songs carry the essence of Puerto Rican culture, blending it with modern vibes.