‘Bachelor’ Star Joey Graziadei Confuses Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Bachelor star Joey Graziadei had a momentary lapse during a recent online game. Graziadei accidentally mistaken Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in what must have been an embarrassing mistake.

For those who are perhaps as clueless as Graziadei, Ginsburg was a long-time member of the Supreme Court. Many view her as a trailblazer for women everywhere.

Meanwhile, Blanchard served eight years in prison for the murder of her mother. Blanchard’s story captured true crime audiences thanks to its many twists and turns, blurring the line between victim and perp. For years, Blanchard was subjected to abuse by her mother, and forced to fake various illnesses.

The two women aren’t similar in any respect, so it makes the flub all the more hilarious.Graziadei appeared in a Betches game called “How Online Are You?” The object of the game was to guess the names of famous people or events.

When Graziadei got a picture of Blanchard, his mind instantly went blank. He hilariously exclaimed, “I do know who this person is!”

“Is it Ruth?” Graziadei asked. “It’s Jinsburg or Ginsburg or something like that. Am I wrong?”

However, Graziadei did recognize her picture and what she had done. Graziadei just didn’t know Blanchard’s name, so it wasn’t a complete case of mistaken identity. However, Graziadei did feel a bit embarrassed to have messed this one up.

“I know that she had something happen where she went to jail because of her mom,” he explained.“Ruth Ginsburg? I don’t know what I’m saying.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Talks Future

As for Blanchard, she’s dealing with newfound fame after leaving prison. Blanchard has garnered a viral following on social media. However, speaking with Good Morning America, Blanchard said she’s not trying to get famous based upon her crimes.

“Fame is not what I’m looking for,” Blanchard said. “Honestly, I’m a very shy person. I don’t think that I’m doing anything that anybody else wouldn’t do. I’m being myself.”

For Blanchard, it’s a new world. Being in prison for almost a decade has given Blanchard a new lease on life — one she wants to take advantage of.

“You don’t realize how much you’re restricted in prison,” Blanchard said. “I felt like I was in a black-and-white world and I just stepped into technicolor.”

Blanchard said she wants to be a force of positivity.

“I feel like I have been blessed with that ability to possibly create change,” Blanchard said. “And that is what I’m trying to do.”