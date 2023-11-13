‘Bachelor’ Star Carly Waddell Says Lady Gaga Was Annoying In College

“We were forced to listen to her.”

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to meet famous pop singer Lady Gaga?

According to an old classmate, the “Paparazzi” singer just may “drive you crazy.”

Bachelor alum Carly Waddell, 28, revealed that she has never been impressed by Gaga, 37, and that she was basically forced to listen to her while attending NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

She shared her story after she was invited to come speak on former Bachelor star Jason Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets, a show that has deep conversations about finances and other similar topics.

Waddell claimed that Gaga, who went by Stefani at the time, used to sing “Wicked” at the top of her lungs while on the piano as everyone tried to simply eat lunch in peace. Her disregard for basic lunch etiquette on campus was something that happened every day like clockwork.

“It was break time, and we were forced to listen to her” Waddell explained. She was constantly irritated by Gaga’s singing. She even resorted to eating lunch out in the hallway just to escape.

Even though Waddell had her reasons for being annoyed by the “Bad Romance” singer, she admits that Gaga’s persistence has paid off, just not in the classroom. Still, many Grammys, an Academy Award , and plenty of other accolades later, Gaga is undeniably everyone’s favorite, and Waddell is quite aware.

In another recent story, the “Poker Face” singer left fans confused after she was spotted on multiple outings with her alleged ex-boyfriend Michael Polansky. Supposedly the couple split after discovering each other’s stance on marriage and children. However, from the looks of it, the two seem closer than ever.

Still, what a story from Carly Waddell. Maybe she’ll come around to Lady Gaga’s music one day.