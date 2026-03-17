‘Avengers’ Actor and ‘Annabelle’ Star Expecting a Child Together, Report Says

Bucky Barnes is allegedly about to have a baby on board. The Avengers: Infinity War actor and his scream queen partner are reportedly expecting their first child together.

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On March 16, TMZ reported that Sebastian Stan and his girlfriend, Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis, are expecting their first child together.

The Marvel star, 43, and Wallis, 41, who has appeared in horror films like Annabelle, The Mummy, and Malignant, have yet to confirm the news. Details about the baby’s due date and sex remain unknown.

Romance rumors first sparked between Stan and Wallis in May 2022 after they were seen kissing at a party. Since then, the couple has kept their relationship private despite their high-profile careers.

While Wallis and Stan rarely discuss their relationship publicly, they have walked several red carpets together, including the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and the 2025 Golden Globes. At the latter event, Stan won his first Golden Globe for A Different Man and gave Wallis a shout-out in his acceptance speech, saying, “Annabelle, I love you.”

Sebastian Stan Once Opened Up About Maintaining His Privacy

Last year, the longtime MCU favorite opened up about why he doesn’t like to discuss his relationship publicly.

“I feel like it’s really difficult nowadays to be able to have any privacy whatsoever,” Stan told Vanity Fair. “It’s the one part of my life that I try to keep somewhat for myself, even though it sort of ends up being out there.”

‘MCU’ actor Sebastian Stan and ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Annabelle Wallis in 2025. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)

On the big screen, Wallis will next appear in the action thriller film Mutiny alongside Jason Statham, which is set to premiere in August. Stan is also slated to reprise his role as the Winter Soldier in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in December.

Meanwhile, after playing Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Stan is set to take on a new comic book role. He’ll be playing the Dark Knight’s arch-nemesis, Two-Face, in 2027’s The Batman: Part II.