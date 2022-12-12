Ava DuVernay Breaks Another Barrier, And This Time It Sounds Delicious

Ava DuVernay continues to break barriers in the film industry for her inviting movies, winning various awards for her directing skills since 2012.

In fact, she even became the first Black woman to direct a movie with a budget of $100 million for her 2018 film, A Wrinkle in Time. Now the director is cooking up another tasty morsel that’s tearing down barriers—only this time, it’s not a movie!

DuVernay has partnered with Ben & Jerry’s to create a new ice cream flavor: Lights! Caramel! Action! The Oscar nominee has created her very own ice cream flavor and will be the first Black woman to appear on the brand’s pints.

The mouthwatering flavor mixes salted caramel, graham cracker swirls, and pieces of chocolate chip cookie dough with delicious vanilla ice cream. Beginning in January 2023, you can pick up the ice cream in both dairy and non-dairy almond milk versions.

In an interview with PEOPLE, DuVernay discussed her partnership with Ben & Jerry’s and the inspiration for the delicious flavor combination. The film director shared that she chose the flavor mix, “Because I love them and I eat them in real life. First of all, chocolate chip cookie dough. What more needs to be said?”

Directing Social Justice In The Form Of Ice Cream

As DuVernay reflected on the reason why she teamed up with the ice cream brand, she admitted that advancing representation is important to her.

“There’s no women of color overall [on Ben & Jerry’s pints]. And so they understood that that’s something that they wanted to change,” shared the award winning director. “I’m happy that I was able to be involved in being a part of that change.”

The director went on to share that the new ice cream flavor is “so much more than a delicious dessert.” Not only does it taste great, but Lights! Caramel! Action! also benefits a wonderful organization.

Proceeds from the sales go to ARRAY Alliance, DuVernay’s own non-profit that “looks at creating equitable systems in the entertainment industry.”

In the end, the Emmy winner’s commitment to social justice and creating systems of equality ultimately drew her to Ben & Jerry’s. “I just have always respected their voice,” DuVernay remarked.

“It’s really rare to have a brand that is not afraid to have a political, cultural, social point of view. And that’s been the bedrock of the brand from the beginning. It’s the bedrock of everything that I do. So it felt like a really happy marriage and it’s been really lovely.”

