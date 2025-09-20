Authorities Believe They Found The Remains Of Travis Decker

More than three months after Travis Decker allegedly murdered his three young daughters, authorities believe they have found his remains. Reportedly, the remains were found less than a mile from where the girls’ bodies were found.

According to a press release issued by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), human remains were located in a “remote wooded area” south of Leavenworth, a Washington city. This follows a multi-agency, months-long search.

While the scene is being processed and a DNA analysis has yet to be performed, authorities believe that the remains found belong to Travis Decker.

According to Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, and as reported by Fox 13, the remains were found 0.74 miles away from the initial crime scene. That is, from where Decker’s daughters were found dead.

Sheriff Morrison detailed that the remains were found in an area outside of the initial search scope.

“This was just an expansion,” Morrison said. “Initially, we did the first one Washington State Patrol’s crime lab and also with our detectives. The second one was with the US Marshal service and volunteers, and some of our force service deputies, along with other volunteers, and then our final ones with the FBI and, of course, the US Army’s intelligence agency.”

As previously reported, Travis Decker and his three young daughters were last seen on May 30 during a “planned visitation.” The girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, reported their disappearance to the authorities after they never returned home.

However, according to the Wenatchee Police Department, on June 2, the three young girls were found dead near the Rock Island Campground. Fox 13 reported that 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker died by asphyxiation.

A subsequent release issued by the CCSO detailed that the girls were found with plastic bags on their heads. Travis Decker’s DNA was allegedly found on the bags, as well as on cable ties.

At the time of his alleged murders, Travis Decker was homeless and suffered from mental health issues.

A GoFundMe was launched to help support Whitney Decker. As of September 20, more than $1.2 million has been raised.