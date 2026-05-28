Author of Classic Cop Novels and Nonfiction Books Dead at 96: Daughter Confirms Robert Daley’s Death

Robert Daley, the bestselling author and former New York police reporter whose gritty crime novels and nonfiction books helped define modern police storytelling, died May 25 in Manhattan. He was 96.

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His daughter, journalist Suzanne Daley, confirmed the death to The New York Times. She said Daley died after complications from pneumonia.

Daley built a long literary career by drawing on his firsthand experience covering crime and policing in New York City. Readers and critics praised his ability to blend procedural realism with fast-paced storytelling, particularly in novels centered on law enforcement and organized crime.

Born in New York City in 1929, Daley grew up in a journalism family. His father, Arthur Daley, worked as a celebrated sports columnist for The New York Times and won a Pulitzer Prize in 1956. Robert Daley later followed his own path into reporting and writing, establishing himself as a respected crime journalist before turning to books.

Daley spent years covering the New York Police Department for The New York Times. His reporting gave him rare access to detectives, patrol officers and police leadership during a period marked by rising crime and major social change in the city. Those experiences later shaped many of his novels and nonfiction works.

Robert Daley Went On TO Pen Over 30 Novels

He achieved widespread acclaim with “Prince of the City,” his 1978 nonfiction bestseller about police corruption and undercover investigations within the NYPD. The book examined the moral conflicts surrounding whistleblowing and corruption inside law enforcement. Director Sidney Lumet later adapted the work into the acclaimed 1981 film of the same name.

Daley also wrote numerous bestselling novels, including Year of the Dragon, The Dangerous Edge, Only Heroes, and Tainted Evidence. Many of his stories focused on detectives, prosecutors and criminal networks operating in New York and abroad. His books often reflected extensive research and detailed knowledge of police operations.

Outside fiction, Daley wrote nonfiction works about military history, international politics and aviation. He developed a reputation for disciplined reporting and vivid narrative style, qualities.