Australia Revokes Kanye West’s Entry Visa Over Offensive Song

Australia’s immigration minister has confirmed that the country has revoked Kanye West’s entry visa following the release of a new song deemed offensive.

While speaking to Australia’s ABC television network on Tuesday, Australian Immigration Minister Tony Burke revealed that the country had banned West over his song “He*l H*tler.” The controversial rapper released the track in May. It was quickly banned in Germany and from online music streaming platforms Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

“He’s made a lot of offensive comments,” Burke stated. “That my officials looked at again once he released the ‘H*il H*tler’ song, and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia.”

He then pointed out, “If you’re going to have a song and promote that sort of Nazism, we don’t need that in Australia. We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry.”

When asked if banning Kanye West from entering Australia was “sustainable” given his worldwide popularity, Burke answered, “I think what’s not sustainable is to import hatred.”

Burke then stated that the government had not permanently banned Kanye West from Australia. He noted that “every visa application gets reassessed by my officials each time.”

Kanye West is married to Australian native Bianca Censori and has been visiting the country “for a long time.”

Kanye West Announced He Was ‘Done With Antisemitism’ After Releasing the Song

Days after releasing the pro-Nazi song, Kanye West announced he was “done with antisemitism.

West declared in a post on X that he no longer hates the Jewish community. “I am done with antisemitism,” he stated in the post. “I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain.”

“Thank you, God,” he further noted.

Kanye West is infamous for his antisemitic views. In late 2022, he posted antisemitic comments that resulted in the termination of numerous partnerships and sponsorships. While he later apologized for the remarks, he walked back the apology by continuously attacking the Jewish community in 2024.

West made headlines in early 2025 for purchasing local advertising during Super Bowl LIX to direct viewers to his website. He was selling t-shirts with the swastika on them.

“Im never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f–k I wanna say forever,” he then said in February. “Any Jewish [person] that does business with me needs to know I don’t like or trust any Jewish person, and [sic] this is completely sober with no Hennesy [sic].”

