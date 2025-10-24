Austin Butler in Talks To Take on Iconic ‘80s Role

Austin Butler might be trading Graceland for pastel suits and fast cars—rumor has it he’s lining up for an iconic ’80s role.

Videos by Suggest

Deadline reports Butler is in talks for James “Sonny” Crockett in (Top Gun: Maverick director) Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice adaptation—Don Johnson’s iconic ’80s role. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan might be stepping into Philip Michael Thomas’ shoes as Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs.

According to Deadline, these discussions are in the early stages, and no deals have been finalized. However, with filming slated for late 2026, Butler is reportedly engaged and interested. Jordan’s deal to play Tubbs is also in its preliminary phases.

Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy are handling the script, while Kosinski, who also directed this year’s F1, is producing the adaptation alongside Dylan Clark (The Batman).

Austin Butler’s ‘Miami Vice’ Would Draw From the Orginal Series’ Roots

The new Miami Vice movie will reportedly draw inspiration from the show’s pilot and first season, exploring the glitz and corruption of mid-’80s Miami. Universal has scheduled the film for a theatrical release on August 6, 2027, with shooting set to begin next year.

Anthony Yerkovich created Miami Vice, which debuted in September 1984 and ran for five seasons. The show defined ’80s culture with its pastel outfits, MTV editing style, and iconic characters.

Michael Mann, executive producer of the original ’80s series, directed a Miami Vice film adaptation. Released by Universal in July 2006, it starred Colin Farrell as Crockett and Jamie Foxx as Tubbs, earning $163 million worldwide (or $263 million today).

If a deal is finalized, this would be another high-profile role for Butler, who received an Oscar nomination for Elvis. The actor has since starred in films like Bike Riders, Dune: Part Two, and Caught Stealing.

Meanwhile, Butler’s possible costar, Michael B. Jordan, is also riding high in 2025. His vampire period piece Sinners has been one of the biggest horror releases of the year,