Aubrey O’Day Says She’s ‘Physically Ill’ While Reacting to the Diddy Trial Verdict

Refusing to hold back, Aubrey O’Day admitted to feeling “physically ill” while reacting to the Diddy trial verdict.

In her Instagram Stories, O’Day shared a video of herself watching the news as the verdict was announced. “Wow. This makes me physically ill,” she stated. “I’m gonna vomit.”

The jury found Diddy guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count.

O’Day has been a longtime critic of Diddy since she competed on MTV’s Making the Band 3 between 2005 and 2006. Diddy’s Bad Boy Records signed her group, Danity Kane, following the show. However, during Making the Band 4 finale, which aired in 2008, Diddy revealed that O’Day had been kicked out of the group.

In April 2024, O’Day accused the rap mogul of being very difficult to work with.

“Everything had to be perfect,” she recalled. “I remember times when he looked at my toenails and was like, ‘What is your third toenail doing? Go get that s— fixed before you walk into a room.'”

O’Day then said, “Or we would be in rehearsals performing an hour-and-a-half set over and over. And he would walk in for five minutes with a camera and said, ‘Aubrey, why are you sweating? You look like a wet dog. You’re the hot one, so do you think anyone wants to see that?'”

The singer added that she and her Danity Kane bandmates were “scared to death” of Diddy’s behavior.

Aubrey O’Day Previously Spoke Out About the Diddy Trial

Aubrey O’Day’s reaction to the Diddy verdict comes just days after she spoke out about the trial.

“Justice for me in this setting,” she explained to E! News. “I would like to see all of the times that I know are true for him to serve time for all of those, personally.”

O’Day then stated, “Professionally, I would like the prosecution to have done such an incredible job that nobody had any questions right now. I would like to see a world in which they really connected the dots. I’d like to see them really bring home the charges that they indicted him for.”

The singer further stated that she had hoped that the jurors felt “properly informed” about the case before going into deliberation.

“There’s cause for concern when you watch the trial,” she continued. “The very first part of it all played out, and there’s still questions for people. I don’t have any questions, but the prosecution needs to have done a good enough job to make sure that the jury doesn’t.”

Although her Danity King bandmate Dawn Richard testified during the trial, Aubrey O’Day said she was glad she wasn’t called.

“I don’t wish for things like testifying in a federal trial,” she noted. “Those aren’t things I wish for. I wish for inner peace and a really good boba tea. I don’t wish to sit on the stand in federal trials.”

O’Day also admitted she didn’t expect to be subpoenaed. “This wouldn’t be a situation in which I’m meant to speak in,” she pointed out. “Because these are specific crimes.”