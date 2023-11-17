Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Online Haters Accusing Her Of Revealing Too Much In Latest NSFW Pic

The Danity Kane band member exploded on Instagram after critics slammed her for posting risqué photos of herself.

Celebrities and everyday people frequently use social media to post personal photos from their daily lives. However, some individuals have a tendency to share a bit too much. Just ask singer Aubrey O’Day, who is facing criticism after posting rather provocative pictures of herself on Instagram.

“Her Entire Labia Is Out!”

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old pop and R&B singer called out multiple social Instagram users for leaving negative comments on a series of photos she shared on the platform.

O’Day is seen wearing a pair of high-waisted jean shorts with frayed openings at the legs, and a part fur-part denim jean coat with her bare chest on full display.

Instagram

Fans were extremely critical of the fact that O’Days’ “entire labia” was hanging out of her shorts in the leggy pictures.

“Instead of having your entire labia out… maybe work on your pedicure, babes,” one commenter retorted.

Several other comments criticized the singer’s appearance in the photos that continue to receive negative attention.

One user said, “She used to be pretty 😮.”

“Used to be so pretty , now cartoonish and always showing too much skin in my opinion,” replied another user. Their comment received a total of 59 likes.

Soon after the rude comments started rolling in, the “Show Stopper” vocalist clapped back, writing, “[My labia] isn’t out and I don’t have time to go to the nail salon like most women. I’m actually out here working on building my dream projects. I’m glad you have all the Time in the world to do it though congrats!”

O’Day was quick to respond to one commenter who wrote, “Why must there be a crotch shot everywhere nowadays??? Bring back class………”

Once again, O’Day clapped back at the negative comment left underneath her collection of NSFW photos.

“It’s actually just a pose. I’ve done it post on stage with Danity Kane. I shoot a lot.. I’ve done about every pose ever invented on here. lol,” the singer replied.

In another comment about the “Damaged” singer’s body, one said, “The butt is not butting, ma’am.”

This time, O’Day’s replied, “Well, the butt can only do with [sic] my butt does when it’s all natural! Talk to evolution or god if that’s what you’re into.”

Instagram

Aubrey O’Day Shares How She Has Struggled With Body Image For Years

Despite the heated comments section, other fans seemed to be more supportive of O’Day’s decision to post the photos showing off her physique.

“Haters going to hate. … You should not be commenting on one’s appearance when you have plenty of work to do yourself!” a fan commented.

“I appreciate that you bring looks to my insta feed, because it would be boring otherwise,” a another fan said.

O’Day has been candid about the effect body shammers have had on her mental health since she first became famous in the early 2000s. “My body’s been on the chopping block since I was 17,” the famous singer explained during an interview back in 2022. “I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to heal with how many inaccurate things have been told about me.”

Just last year, the O’Day received backlash for photoshopping her social media posts. After she was called out, the singer defended herself in a seperate interview by saying,

“Not that I need to explain myself, but I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was seven. If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the f— is going to happen. I’m an artist, a REAL creator.”



We will admit, that is quite a bit of skin! However, Aubrey O’Day is a grown woman, capable of making her own decisions. Then again, trolls aren’t a secrets on the internet. While many celebrities typically brush off negative comments, O’Day appeared noticeably affected by the criticism. We wish her the strength to prioritize self-love and continue doing what’s best for her well-being.

Kim Kardashian Called Out For Using Photoshop…Again

In a similar story, Kim Kardashian was slammed for the umpteenth time for using photoshop in a recent series of pictures she posted on Instagram.

At first glance, the photo seems fine. However, eagle-eyed fans were not fooled by the allegedly altered image of the business owner and reality tv star.

“That is some horrendous photoshopping! i hate when the basket behind me melds into my thighs,” one commenter joked.

“To be 40 and still photoshopping your pictures (especially when everything is warped) is so delusional which is pathetic and sad,” a another user wrote.

How do you feel about celebrities using photoshop for their pictures?

In any case, stories like this serve as a powerful reminder of why we should never compare ourselves to the distorted reality that is social media.