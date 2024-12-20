at-least-13-dead-after-navy-speedboat-crashes-into-passenger-ferry

Thirteen people have died, and two are missing after an Indian navy speedboat collided with a passenger ferry near Mumbai’s coast on Wednesday. Maharashtra State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed via the BBC that three navy personnel are among the deceased, while over 100 individuals have been successfully rescued.

Video of the incident shared on social media shows the speedboat circling before crashing into the ferry, causing it to overturn.

Watch the moment a Navy speedboat crashes into a Mumbai ferry, highlighting serious safety concerns. The incident has raised questions about maritime operations and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/oUm5DgrU4z — editorji (@editorji) December 19, 2024

The Indian Navy reported an “engine malfunction” as the cause of the incident. Meanwhile, local media reports that an investigation is underway to find out what caused the collision.

The privately owned ferry was heading to the Elephanta Caves, a popular tourist spot, when it was hit by a speedboat around 16:00 local time (11:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

“A navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with a passenger ferry,” the navy explained, per the BBC.

Passengers getting rescued at Gateway of India after a ferry capsized near Elephanta Island on December 18 in Mumbai. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Gautam Gupta shared with local media that he initially believed the speedboat was performing stunts. While watching and filming from the deck, he witnessed it collide with the ferry.

A passenger told the media that he swam for 15 minutes before being rescued by a boat.

A First Responder Describes the Chaos Following the Navy Speedboat Crashing Into the Passenger Ferry

Arif Bamane, among the first rescuers to arrive at the scene, described a chaotic and heart-wrenching situation. He recalled hearing cries for help echoing from every direction. He said the scene was harrowing, leaving those on board in shock, struggling to comprehend the tragedy that had just unfolded.

Survivors told local media that ferry staff gave no guidance after the collision. Passengers were left to find safety on their own.

A navy official told the BBC anonymously that ferries and speedboats follow clearly marked routes. They added that the harbor has enough space to prevent collisions.

He added that the full details of the incident would emerge once the naval speedboat is recovered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the victims’ families, calling the incident saddening. He also announced financial support of 200,000 rupees ($2,352) for the families of those who died. Meanwhile, those injured in the incident will be offered 50,000 rupees.