at-least-10-wounded-in-mass-shooting-outside-new-york-nightclub

A mass shooting outside a nightclub in New York City on Wednesday night left at least 10 people injured, most of them reportedly teenagers.

According to the New York Post, citing police and sources, a group of four men opened fire near the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, Queens, unleashing at least 30 gunshots into a crowd around 11:20 p.m. following a private event at the venue.

A mass shooting at the Amazura nightclub in Queens, NYC has left at least 11 people injured.

Six women and four men, aged 16 to 20, were shot, according to NYPD officials. Authorities are currently searching for a light-colored sedan believed to be linked to the incident.

According to the NYPD, none of the victims are in critical condition, and all are expected to recover. They were transported to local hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen Children’s Medical Center, per The Post.

Police Confirmed the New York City Club Shooting Was Not an Act of Terrorism

Footage shared on social media captured a significant police and ambulance presence outside Amazura. Images from the scene also reveal NYPD investigators carefully placing numerous evidence markers near the venue.

"Was this a terrorist attack?" "No."

NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera confirmed that the shooting was not an act of terrorism. He added that detectives are currently investigating the possibility of gang involvement.

“There’s zero tolerance for these senseless shootings,” Rivera said in a press conference at the scene. “And those responsible for this crime will be apprehended and brought to justice.”

The shooting occurred outside a venue where around 90 people were attending a private event upstairs. Meanwhile, approximately 15 others were waiting outside to enter when three or four male suspects began firing into the crowd, according to Rivera.

The suspects fled west along 91st Avenue before entering a light-colored sedan with out-of-state plates on 143rd Place, according to Rivera.

Investigators estimate that over 30 shots were fired into the crowd. However, detectives are still analyzing ballistics evidence to confirm the exact number, according to Rivera.

Amazura has a large space that can hold up to 4,000 people and often features DJs and live performances.