taylor-swift-and-travis-kelce-show-pda-during-back-to-back-new-york-city-date-nights

The internet’s favorite couple was spotted out and about in New York City for the second night in a row.

Photo via Shutterstock

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen dining with friends Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley on Friday in Manhattan. According to TMZ, the pair was spotted again the following night having dinner at Chez Margaux, a restaurant in the Meatpacking District.

Swift wore a long, embellished Simkhai coat with a simple black dress underneath. The singer paired the look with Christian Louboutin heels and a Stella McCartney bag. Kelce sported an all red ensemble with a pair of black boots.

A few days prior to their city dates, Kelce played the Kansas City Chief’s Christmas Day game against the Steelers in Pittsburg. The Chief’s won 29-10 with Kelce totaling eight receptions and one touchdown. According to the New York Post, the football star is the third tight end in NFL history to record 1,000 receptions during his career.

Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift’s Number One Fan

Swift was not in attendance for the Christmas Day game, but has previously been seen at most of Kelce’s games at Arrowhead Stadium this year. The pop star just wrapped up her final tour date of the Eras Tour in Vancouver on Dec. 8. The tour lasted nearly two years with sold out shows in every city.

The Eras Tour generated over $2 billion in ticket sales after Swift performed 149 shows across 51 cities worldwide. Kelce commended the record-breaking singer on her success during his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother, Jason Kelce.

“Shout out to Tay, and the unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end,” Travis said. “Shout out to everybody that was a part of that show. Obviously, it’s her music, her tour, and everything, but that was a full production, man. That thing was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but mostly because of Taylor.”