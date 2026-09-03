‘Transformers’ Icon Died of Heart Attack

Peter Cullen, the legendary voice of Optimus Prime, died from cardiac arrest, according to his death certificate.

Videos by Suggest

Cullen died Aug. 26 at his Los Angeles home in the Toluca Lake neighborhood. The death certificate, obtained by TMZ, lists cardiac arrest due to respiratory arrest as the immediate cause of death. The underlying cause was identified as malignant neoplasm of the lower lobe of the lungs.

Cullen was 85.

His family confirmed that he died peacefully and asked fans to remember him through acts of compassion and service. Cullen is scheduled to be buried at Forest Lawn on Sept. 9.

Cullen’s family gave the following statement to the outlet: “Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family – and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide. His family asks that you honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember ‘be strong enough to be gentle.’”

Cullen’s unmistakable voice made Optimus Prime one of the most recognizable characters in animation. He first portrayed the Autobot leader in the original Transformers animated series in the 1980s and continued voicing the character across television, films, video games and other projects. His final performance as Optimus Prime came in 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Michael Bay, who directed and produced the live-action Transformers films, recently opened up about Cullen’s impact. In an interview with TMZ’s Charlie Neff, Bay recalled the first time he heard Cullen record Optimus Prime and said the voice immediately gave him chills.

Bay also remembered being surprised that such a booming voice belonged to a relatively small man who wore cowboy boots. After learning of Cullen’s death, Bay said he let the news sink in for about an hour before breaking down in tears.

The filmmaker has since created a tribute video honoring Cullen and the performance that helped define the Transformers franchise.

Bay is also working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Cullen’s honor at the request of Cullen’s family. He said he has hosted Make-A-Wish children over the years and described the organization as “amazing.”

Cullen’s work extended far beyond Optimus Prime. He voiced Eeyore in numerous Winnie the Pooh productions and provided the voice of the Predator in the 1987 film Predator. His credits also included Monterey Jack in Chip ’n Dale Rescue Rangers, KARR in Knight Rider, and Mario in the 1980s Donkey Kong animated series, per IMDb.

For generations of fans, Cullen’s voice became synonymous with strength, leadership and kindness.