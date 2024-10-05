Ashton Kutcher Not Being Investigated in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Case

Ashton Kutcher is reportedly worried he landed a starring role in a federal investigation because of his long-time buddy Sean “Diddy” Combs. However, the Butterfly Effect star is off the fed’s radar… for now.

TMZ has reported that several sources with firsthand knowledge of the Diddy investigation have confirmed Ashton is not a target in the federal criminal probe concerning Diddy.

An alleged insider close to Kutcher also told the outlet that Ashton’s association with Diddy is grossly exaggerated.

“This narrative has got to stop,” the source insisted to TMZ. “Ashton has nothing to do with this. Zero involvement. Zero knowledge of these [Diddy’s] activities. Ashton like everyone else in Hollywood attended a Diddy party 20 years ago.”

Indeed, Ashton isn’t alone in attending a Diddy party or two. A-list celebrities have emerged from uncovered photos of past shindigs hosted by Combs. Among the star-studded guests are Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Owen Wilson, Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick, and Jay-Z, to name just a few.

Ashton Kutcher and Sean “Diddy” Combs pictured in 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WeWork)

TMZ reported this week that Ashton Kutcher is worried Diddy might approach the authorities with false allegations against him to avoid jail time. However, sources told the outlet that Kutcher doesn’t have anything to worry about.

Federal prosecutors indicated last month that they were considering charging additional individuals connected to Diddy’s alleged crimes when they revealed the shocking indictment. However, to date, no one else has been charged.

Ashton Kutcher and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Have Been Pals for Over Twenty Years

Of course, Combs and Kutcher go way back.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ashton Kutcher backstage at the VH1 Big In ’03 event at the Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for VH-1 Channel – New York)

In a 2019 Hot Ones interview, Kutcher explained how he became friends with Diddy. He remembered that they first met in 2003 when he was hosting the MTV show Punk’d. This initial meeting eventually led to a friendship based on their shared love of sports.

“We just became fast friends, and we used to just hang out and watch football together,” Kutcher told host Sean Evans. “He just can’t lose,” he added.

Meanwhile, following the allegations against Diddy, some comments made by Kutcher during this interview are being looked at more closely.

When Evans asked about any big memories while attending Diddy’s (now infamous) parties, Kutcher seemed to struggle.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Kutcher quipped.