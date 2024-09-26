Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Breakup Rumors Spark Online Following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrest

Despite recent breakup rumors circulating, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ marriage is still going strong.

The gossip began immediately after Kutcher’s once-good friend Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

An insider close to the couple told PEOPLE that the rumors are far from the truth. “This is absolutely ridiculous and false,” the source stated about the breakup gossip.

Another insider also stated that Kutcher has no involvement in Diddy’s crimes after throwback photos of the duo resurfaced. “He doesn’t belong in this conversation about Diddy,” they said about the actor. “Ashton has only seen Diddy in a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis first met on their hit comedy series That ‘70s Show in the late ‘90s. They started dating in early 2012 following Kutcher’s divorce from his first wife, Demi Moore. The couple got married in 2015 and share daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.

Diddy’s Arrest Comes One Year After Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Were Publicly Criticized For Supporting Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson

This isn’t the first time that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were name-dropped in a Hollywood scandal. Last year, the couple endured heavy backlash after their character letters for Danny Masterson went public.

Entertainment Weekly reported at the time that Kutcher and Kunis, as well as fellow That ’70 Show stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, were among those who wrote letters to Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo testifying to Masterson’s character just before he was sentenced to 30 years for raping two women.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher stated in a video that he and Kunis posted on Instagram. Kunis then interjected, “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

Kunis also explained the letters, noting that Masterson’s family had reached out to her and Kutcher about writing them. “They asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years,” she continued. “Sot that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing.

Kutcher further shared that the character letters were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. “We would never want to do that,” he pointed out. “And we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

Kunis then added, “Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or rape.”

As a result of the character letter backlash, Ashton Kutcher resigned as a board chair of Thorn, an anti-child-sex-abuse organization he co-founded in 2009 with his ex Demi Moore.