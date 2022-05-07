Ashley Judd’s Form-Fitting Red Carpet Looks Are Our Curvy Girl Fashion Inspiration

Ashley Judd’s style on the red carpet has become legendary over the last three decades of her acting career. Judd comes from a lineage of stars, including her late mother Naomi Judd and half-sister Wynonna Judd, so it’s only natural that she would have a commanding presence as well.

When it comes to curvy girl fashions, Ashley Judd’s style is the prototype. The actress and daughter of late country music legend Naomi Judd has been catching our eye since her earliest appearances on the red carpet. It’s no secret why we can’t keep from staring. Ashley’s fashions on the red carpet are a key guide for curvy women looking to showcase those curves in the best light possible.

Ashley Judd Rocks Ever-Flattering Sheath Dress

(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Sheath dresses are a perfect choice for women with fuller figures, and the wrap-like patterns on this gorgeous teal number are the perfect way to accentuate every single curve. The horizontal lines across the skirt make Ashley’s hips look beautifully shapely while the criss-cross beneath her chest makes her waist appear even more nipped-in for that classic hourglass figure. No wonder Ashley is smiling so brightly, she’s got on one heck of a dress!

Halter Top Meets Sweetheart Neckline

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Two secret weapons for curvy women: halter ties and sweetheart necklines. Both draw the eye upward while the slightly flared skirt balances out the bottom half. As a result, you can’t help but notice Ashley’s figure or gorgeous face. We also love the glittering jewel-encrusted rose on her dress strap or the charming bow on the nape of her neck.

Fit And Flare With A Funky Pattern

(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

There truly is nothing better for a curvy figure than a fit and flare dress. We love the flirty hemline on this bird-patterned dress as well as the fitted bodice that features a deep v-neck. Each of those elements helps accentuate curves, which makes this dress as a whole a curvy girl’s dream frock.

We’ve also got to give Ashley credit for her incredibly cute haircut. Her hair has changed lengths endless times over the course of her public life, but we tend to love her best when her hair’s at about chin level. It gives her face a puckish look that’s too cute to resist.

The All-Important Silhouette

6/26/96/Los Angeles,Ca -Ashley Judd star of “A Time to Kill” at the British Academy of Film and Television.

Creating that silhouette is the trickiest part of dressing for fuller figures, but once it’s done, the difference it can make is almost unreal. We literally lost our breath at the sight of this 1996 photo of Ashley Judd wearing a silver, glittery dress. It fits her like a glove through the hips before falling in a straight line down her legs, making her look tall and elegant. She looks so young; she’s almost unrecognizable if not for that little smile that gives her identity away.

It might be a while before we see a true smile from Ashley or her sister Wynonna as they and the rest of Naomi Judd’s family and loved ones mourn her passing. We offer the family our deepest condolences for their beloved Naomi.

