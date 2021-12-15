Ashley Graham Rocks Yoga Leggings And Shows Off Her Flexibility Ahead Of Twins’ Birth

Model Ashley Graham is showing off her baby bump in her latest Instagram post. Graham, who has twin sons on the way, shared a photo of herself in a sports bra and leggings. The post was promoting maternity shapewear line Knix.

Graham Is ‘Up For The Challenge’ Of Twins

Along with the twins, Graham and husband Justin Ervin also share a one-year-old son named Isaac. In a recent interview with PopSugar, the model said her new family dynamic “sounds insane. I’m possibly going into insanity. But you know what? I’m up for the challenge.”

Even though her life is about to get crazier, Graham says she has “systems in place” and that she even thrives on “organized chaos.” She added, “Twins run in my family. My grandfather’s a twin, and I have a ton of twin cousins.”

In the same interview, Graham talked about positive body image, especially before and after having a baby. “Because our bodies are always changing, it’s always going to be this tug and pull of where you are with your body,” she said. “When I got pregnant with Isaac, I got smacked in the face with, ‘Oh, you’re going to have to really practice what you preach’ because my body was changing so quickly.”

“So now with this pregnancy, I actually haven’t even weighed myself because I just don’t want to know,’ Graham continued. “And it’s been really beneficial for me because my health isn’t determined by my weight. I know that I’m taking great care of myself and the boys, but there is this constant conversation that I’m having with myself, like: ‘Your body is a vessel. Your body is strong. Your body is meant to do this.’ And the affirmations never go away.”

Graham: ‘Being Pregnant The Second Time Around Is Exciting’

Graham publicly announced her pregnancy in July of this year, revealing she was having twins just two months later. In a video she posted to Instagram, we see Graham being told by her doctor that she will be having twin boys. In response to the news, Graham bursts out laughing and says, “We’re gonna have three boys!”

Graham is excited about the new babies, even though she knows it will be a lot of work in the beginning. “Being pregnant the second time around is exciting, but you’re not looking at the apps to see what fruit size your baby is every single day,” she laughed. “And now knowing on the other side that it’s going to be a lot in the beginning, and I’m going to have my hands full, and there’s going to be diapers and poop everywhere. And it just is what it is. You go through it once, you can handle it twice.”

Check Out These Amazing Gift Guides!

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System

This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift