ashley-graham-rocks-yellow-two-piece-as-she-enjoys-south-beach-vacation

Ashley Graham flaunted her stunning curves in a vibrant yellow two-piece swimsuit, proving once again that confidence is the ultimate accessory.

The 37-year-old recently traded her daily grind for some Miami sunshine, turning her tropical getaway into an Instagram highlight reel.

In a dazzling Instagram post shared on Saturday, March 29, Graham treated her fans to a sneak peek of her dreamy vacation. Among the highlights? A sun-soaked snapshot of her lounging effortlessly in a vibrant yellow bikini, the very essence of summer vibes. Draped across a cozy cabana couch, she exuded confidence and glamour, turning a simple moment into an unforgettable scene of golden-hour perfection.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared more stunning photos from her sun-soaked getaway. One standout look was a sleek, white, form-fitting maxi dress, perfect for a glamorous evening under the stars. Another eye-catching outfit featured a bold black and green patterned dress, complete with tropical bird illustrations that looked like they came straight from a postcard.

The photo series also captured the body positivity queen sinking her teeth into a juicy burger, rocking a bib like a pro before diving into a feast, and sipping on fun drinks with her beau—living her best life, one bite at a time.

“Snuck away for 3 days,” Graham wrote alongside her photo dump.”Worth it,” she added.

Fans Gush Over Ashley Graham’s Getaway Pics… and How to Steal Her Sunshine-Yellow Look

Of course, her fans rushed to the comments to gush over the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge host’s social media offering.

“Living LIFEEE!! I love this for you!” one fan exclaimed. “I need this yellow bathing suit!!!” another fan added. “You look amazing as always. Living vicariously through you,” a third onlooker chimed in.

“Beautiful face. Beautiful body – When God created woman this is what he had in mind…” another fan wrote, perhaps as they wiped flop sweat from their brow.

Eyeing that sunshine-yellow two-piece for your next getaway filled with burgers and bliss? Turns out, Graham’s stunning bikini by Norma Kamali is off the market—but don’t panic! She offered up a budget-friendly alternative: a $79 strapless one-piece in the same vibrant yellow, also by Norma Kamali.