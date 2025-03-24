ashley-graham-shows-off-morning-routine-while-in-nothing-but-a-robe-and-towel

Giving everyone an inside look at her daily life, Ashley Graham showed off her morning routine while wearing nothing but a bathrobe and towel.

In the post, Graham is seen doing her complete skincare routine. “Current morning skincare routine,” she declared in the post caption. The model also included links for the products from Adieu, Nephrite, Derelict, Mason Pearson, and Skin Gym.

Photo by Ashley Graham/Instagram

Her followers took to the post to share their thoughts about the routine. “The fact that this is achieved without Botox or filler is ICONIC,” one follower wrote.

Another follower declared, “Mirror, mirror on the wall but who’s the most beautiful woman in the world. I wish I was your mirror, so I could look at you all of the time love your radiant glow that skincare really give you that shimmer gloss glow so radiant I hope that bottle didn’t break. That Glow baby your skin of perfection.”

Ashley Graham to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Chicago’

The skincare routine post comes just days after Ashley Graham revealed she is making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

“It’s official. I AM BROADWAY-BOUND!!!” she declared in an Instagram post on Mar. 13. “I can’t believe I’m finally able to share that I’m making my Broadway debut in Chicago! I’ll be playing THE Roxie Hart (!!) at the Ambassador Theatre from Tuesday, April 15, through Sunday, May 25—EEEEK!!!”

She then stated, “I wrote this down on my vision board back in 2019… Be careful what you wish for, because dreams do come true. See you on Broadway!!!”

In a press release about the show, Ashley Graham also stated she was honored to make her Broadway debut. “I’m deeply grateful to be able to embrace this new challenge and excited to share the stage with the incredible company,” she said.

Graham then added, “I would love to return to Broadway, whether it’s this year or next year [or] any year, I just love being on stage. I love performing, I would love to be doing more of that. It’s really fun and it’s really fulfilling for me, and I love being able to do that.”