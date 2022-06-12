Shoppers Say Their Extremely Damaged Hair ‘Feels Like Silk’ After Using This Game-Changing Hair Mask

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

We put our hair through it on a daily basis. From hot tools to hair dye and bleach, there are a lot of ways to damage hair. As a result, there are a number of products on the market that promise to treat and restore unhealthy strands. The question is: Do they actually work?

If you’ve been searching for a hair product that will restore your hair health and give it a beautiful shine—while making it feel silky smooth—this under $13 hair mask may be the holy grail you’re searching for.

‘My Hair Has Come Back To Life’

The ArtNaturals Argan Oil & Aloe Hair Mask is a deep conditioning treatment with a restorative formula that repairs damaged tresses, and it will give you the smooth, shiny hair of your dreams. The Moroccan argan oil in the mask provides deep hydration for healthier locks, and the natural moisturizer repairs the damage caused by blow-drying and flat ironing.

This product is made to restore dry, brittle, and color-treated hair, leaving it feeling soft and refreshed. It’s also great for aging hair, bleached hair, and those with dandruff. The unique blend of marine botanicals will brighten and shine each and every strand and leave them feeling nourished.

One reviewer wrote, “It left my hair silky smooth for days.” Another shared, “My hair was so silky, shiny, and smooth after I rinsed it out. I was almost in disbelief. The next day I couldn’t believe how hydrated and silky my hair was! After only one treatment!”

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Reveals How She Repairs Hair Damage Caused By Go-To Ponytail

The Key Is Natural Nourishment

The ingredients in this moisturizing, plant-based formula are what make it work so great. ArtNaturals actually curates a collection of the purest oils from the finest sources around the globe, like peppermint from Greece, tea tree from Australia, and frankincense and eucalyptus from India, and the resulting hair mask drenches hair in “silky perfection.”

The marigold will smooth frizz and flyaways and brighten your hair, while encouraging thicker, stronger strands. The antioxidant-rich sea buckthorn and kelp will rejuvenate dull locks and give them a brilliant luster.

But the key is the natural nourishment from the argan oil. Not only will it stimulate your scalp and repair split ends, but it will also leave your hair soft and moisturized while fighting against hair loss.

“Be patient, this will bring your hair back to life,” one reviewer promised. “Pair it with the shampoo, I promise you’ll see your hair’s thirst start to quench, and your hair will bounce and shine again! It’s helped so much with stopping breakage.”

Another reviewer recommended using the hair mask with the ArtNaturals argan oil shampoo and conditioner set. “I am a new life-long customer and continue to use this as my new regular shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask!!!”

After shampooing and conditioning, work the mask through your hair and leave it on for three to five minutes. Rinse, dry, and style as usual. ArtNaturals recommends using the mask two to three times a week for luxurious locks.

This game-changing hair mask will have your hair feeling like silk in no time. We promise, your dry, color-treated strands will thank you.

More From Suggest