Artist’s Creepy ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Makeup Sets Instagram Ablaze

Elf on the Shelf has taken the world by storm, and each year people manage to up the ante with new and clever ways of making Santa’s helper wreak chaos on their friends and family. But a 2017 stunt created by a makeup artist is still holding strong as one of the most infamous of all.

Zoe-artistsharvest, an award-winning face and body painter is going viral for a second time after two of her creepy designs featuring the elf resurfaced on social media this Yuletide season. In them, she poses for the camera with the tiny icon creating horrible disfigurements.

In one, the elf smiles from atop her head. But instead of being a typical nuisance, he pulls her eyelids up to her forehead and reveals the raw skin around her eyes.

“ELF ON THE SELF,” she captioned. “It’s that time of year again, time to literally keep your eyes peeled for those naughty little elves… “

Elf on the Shelf Isn’t So Innocent After All…

In a second, the elf hangs from her mouth—and his weight apparently dislocated Zoe’s jaw. With stunned eyes, she poses for a selfie. The tiny villain holds a set of painted-on lips that hang past where her chin should be. The image looks disturbingly real.

“THE JAW-DROPPER,” she wrote. “Round. 2 with this cheeky Elf…”

Zoe’s face paintings earned her features in several major publications, including Foz News. But unfortunately, she hasn’t returned to her Elf on the Shelf antics since her original run. But we’re hoping the photos’ resurgence will get her back in the game next Christmas. And for anyone who wants to try the looks on themselves, Zoe lists all the products she used in her captions.