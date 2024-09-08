Artem Chigvintsev Removes Wife Nikki Garcia’s Name From Instagram Bio Following Domestic Violence Arrest

A week after he was arrested for domestic violence at his Napa Valley, Calif. home, Artem Chigvintsev removed his wife Nikki Garcia’s name from his Instagram bio.

Page Six reports that after making the change, the former Dancing With the Stars pro’s bio read, “Father to Matteo👦🏼, DWTS Pro Dancer, Emmy Nominated Choreographer, DWTS Mirror Ball Winner🪩🇺🇸, SCD Mirror Ball Winner.”

It appears Artem Chigvintesv had a change of heart and has since added Nikki Garcia back to his bio. He linked her Instagram account with the bride and black heart emojis.

The Instagram switch-up came just after it was reported that Garcis was consulting divorce attorneys following the domestic violence arrest.

In late August, Chigvintsev was arrested after he had called 911 after an incident at the couple’s shared Napa Valley. During the phone call, he stated that he and his wife had a heated argument and she threw a shoe at him.

Although Chigvintesv called back to say that an ambulance wasn’t needed, authorities investigated the situation. He was arrested for domestic violence and was released from police custody after posting a $25,000 bond.

A source close to Artem Chigvintesv and Nikki Garcia claimed to TMZ that the relationship has been “volatile,”

They admittedly said they were “shock[ed] but not shock[ed]” by Chigvintsev’s arrest news.

Artem Chigvinstev and Nikki Garcia Celebrated Their Second Wedding Anniversary Days Before Domestic Violence Arrest

The arrest also came just days after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Garcia paid tribute to her husband by posting lyrics to Elvis Presley’s love track “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in an Instagram reel.

“This song is our love story,” she captioned the post. “I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on.”

The couple first met as dance partners on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. Garcia was engaged to John Cena at the time. However, following the breakup with Cena, Garcia and Chigvintsev started seeing each other. They share a four-year-old son, Matteo.

Prior to the anniversary celebration and domestic violence arrest, Garci stated on her Nikki & Brie Show podcast that she was hoping to communicate with her husband about their relationship.

“When you’re in the steam room together or the sauna or the pool or the waiting area before your massage or after … you just get to sit and chat,” Garcia explained. “Artem and I talked about doing that.”

“It gave us a chance to communicate about our marriage. Where are we at, what are you loving, what are you not loving?” she added. “We had such a great conversation and made not goals for the next years of marriage but [figuring out] what are some things we can add into our marriage or are looking forward to in our marriage?”