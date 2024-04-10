arrest-warrant-issued-rashee-rice-following-dallas-car-crash

Just a few months ago NFL star Wide Receiver Rashee Rice was on top of the world. He helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl. But less than three months later everything has changed.

Rice Ordered to Turn Himself in

Rice was involved in a major car crash in Dallas, Texas on March 30th and fled the scene. Now the Chiefs star wideout is being demanded to turn himself in according to TMZ.

“Rashee Rice is now officially a wanted man in Texas. Cops just announced they’ve issued an arrest warrant for the Chiefs star. [Rice] was involved in that massive car crash in Dallas last month,” TMZ wrote.

Another man named Theodore Knox who was with Rice on the day of the incident is also being ordered to turn himself in. TMZ says the two will be allotted a significant time frame to come forward to the authorities. After that, the authorities will come looking for them.

“So far, the two have yet to turn themselves in,” TMZ added. “But according to WFAA, the DPD generally gives suspects some time to come in on their own — before it sends officers to hunt them down.”

Chiefs Star’s Attorney Issues Statement

Rice and his friends appeared to be racing luxury cars on a highway in Dallas. Rice was driving a Chevrolet Corvette and Knox was driving a Lamborghini Urus. However, both cars were leased by the Chiefs star.

Amid the race, Knox appears to try to swerve around another driver and causes a six-car pile-up, injuring several others. And once reality set in for the Chiefs receiver, he’s and his cohorts walked away from the scene.

Rice’s attorney, Royce West says that he is remorseful for what he has done and that he intends to make all of the victims whole again.

But in his statement, he urged everyone to remember that people make mistakes.

“He’s a young man who made a mistake,” West said. “How many of you have made a mistake? And you’re judged by that mistake that you made, is that fair? But, I can tell you this, but for the grace of God, someone could have been injured, I mean seriously injured. He understands that and he appreciates that.”