Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks His Son-In-Law Chris Pratt Is A ‘Really Strict Father’

Schwarzenegger is a fan of the parenting techniques daughter Katherine and the Guardians of the Galaxy star use.

The mother-father duo’s “strict” parenting techniques stem from Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver. Katherine is the oldest daughter of Schwarzenegger, and she and Pratt share two daughters—Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 1.

During an appearance on The View, Schwarzenegger praised Pratt, telling host Sunny Hostin, “He’s a really strict father, and he’s a really good father and a good husband.”

The Aftermath star continued, “My daughter is fantastic, she uses all the rules that my wife used to. Maria was a fantastic mother always, and still is.”

As reported by Daily Mail, Schwarzenegger and Shriver have four children together—Katherine, Christina, 32, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26. The star also had a fifth child, Joseph Baena, with the family’s housekeeper Mildred Baena. Baena was born only five days before the ex-California governor’s child with Shriver, Christopher.

Strict Father…To Chill Grandparent?

When it comes to helping raise his grandchildren, Schwarzenegger has a totally different approach.

Hostin asked, “You have two granddaughters—one is three, the other is 16 months. Do you plan to be as strict with them?”

“The bottom line is—now I don’t have to be that strict,” he replied. “The grandchildren can come over, I play with them, and they play with the animals. I let them ride on the donkey, on the pony… I let them play with the horses and with the pig. Feed the dogs and all this kind of stuff.”

“They love me because I let them have cookies, they feed the cookies to the animals. And then the discipline stuff my daughter has to do, and my son-in-law has to do,” Schwarzenegger continued.

“Let Chris Pratt and Katherine have the headache of disciplining them,” the star joked.

As for Pratt, he loves the challenges that fatherhood brings. In fact, the Parks and Recreation actor encourages fans to leap into parenthood as soon as possible. “People say all the time, ‘Don’t rush to have kids,’” Pratt said in an interview with Men’s Journal. “I personally disagree. Rush. Have them. Of course, make sure you find a great partner but don’t wait.”