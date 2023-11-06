Arnold Schwarzenegger Sued By Cyclist Over Traffic Accident

Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger is no stranger to action-packed scenes on the big screen, but now he’s facing legal action in real life. The Terminator star is being sued by a cyclist who was involved in a traffic accident with his SUV back in February in West Los Angeles.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the cyclist, identified as Joanne Flickinger, alleges that Schwarzenegger is at fault for the collision. Flickinger claims that the actor and former California governor was driving “with excessive speed and failed to keep a proper lookout.” The accident is said to have resulted in severe injuries to Flickinger.

The incident made headlines when it occurred earlier this year. TMZ reported that Arnold Schwarzenegger was driving his SUV when he collided with a woman on a bicycle. The injured cyclist was subsequently transported to a hospital. In a gesture of goodwill, Schwarzenegger took the woman’s damaged bike, attached it to his vehicle, and personally delivered it to a local bike shop for repairs.

At the time of the incident, law enforcement sources told TMZ that the cyclist had made a left turn in front of Schwarzenegger, leaving the actor with no opportunity to hit his brakes. Moreover, it was noted that Schwarzenegger was not traveling at a high speed.

Painting A Different Picture

However, the new lawsuit by Joanne Flickinger paints a different picture of the accident. She alleges that Arnold’s driving behavior was reckless and that he did not maintain a proper lookout on the road. These allegations have led to her seeking financial compensation from the actor.

Traffic accidents involving cyclists and vehicles can be complex and contentious, often leading to legal disputes. Both parties involved may have varying accounts of how the accident unfolded, making it challenging to establish liability. In such cases, insurance companies and legal professionals often work to determine fault and negotiate settlements.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, best known for his roles in iconic films like The Terminator series, Predator, and Total Recall, has not publicly commented on the lawsuit. While he has faced numerous challenges and adversaries on the big screen, including battling cyborg assassins and extraterrestrial creatures, his real-life legal battle will be played out in the courtroom.

As the lawsuit moves forward, it will be interesting to see how the legal process unfolds and whether additional details about the incident come to light. Traffic accidents involving public figures often receive considerable media attention, and this case is no exception. Joanne Flickinger’s claims against Schwarzenegger highlight the importance of road safety and accountability, with the courts tasked with determining the ultimate outcome of this legal dispute.