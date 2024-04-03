Arnold Schwarzenegger Raves About Son-in-Law Chris Pratt, Spending Time With Grandkids

Arnold Schwarzenegger has nothing but positive things to say about his son-in-law, Chris Pratt. Pratt married Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in 2019.

On the latest episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, Arnold spoke highly about Chris to the two brothers.

“I’m really happy that my daughter has found him, and that he has found her… they found each other,” Schwarzenegger said. “Because they fit really well together and they just look wonderful together. They’re so in love with each other.”

Schwarzenegger then gushed about his grandchildren, who often visit him. “I love the grandkids,” he said. “When Katherine comes over with the kids and they play with the animals for hours, they just love it.”

In fact, the kids often help their grandfather make “sugarless oatmeal cookies” to feed the animals.

“I say, ‘Kids, do you want to help me feed the animals?’ And I say, ‘Let’s go and feed Nelly,’ which is my pig. So now they’re feeding Nelly and teaching him how to put [food] in his mouth and all of those kinds of things,” he explained.

What an adorable bonding activity!

Arnold Schwarzenegger Raves About Son-in-Law Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt married Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Katherine, back in 2019 after meeting her in church a year prior.

Since then, they’ve welcomed their two daughters, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger and Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger, into the world. Amid it all, Arnold has expressed his approval of Arnold — both as a husband to his daughter and as a “fantastic” actor.

“I mean, he’s really great,” Schwarzenegger said to Jason and Travis on their podcast. “We talk a lot about show business because this is a whole new era now, and so we talk about that vs. when I got into the game.”

This isn’t the first time Arnold praised his son-in-law for his incredible accomplishments. In fact, last year, he tweeted: “I saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 last night and WOW. Chris Pratt you crushed it. A non-stop perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you.”

It warms our hearts to know the father-in-law and son-in-law share such a close bond!