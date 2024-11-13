armie-hammer-says-his-mom-gifted-him-a-vasectomy-for-his-birthday-in-odd-interview-moment

In an awkwardly interesting turn of events, Armie Hammer stated his mother, Dru Ann Mobley, gifted him a vasectomy for his 38th birthday.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on her son’s new podcast on Monday, Nov. 11, Mobley was eager to share the details about her outlandish gift.

“Let’s talk about what I gave you for your birthday this year,” she gushed. “I call Armie, and I go, ‘Armie, what would you like for your birthday this year?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know, maybe money. Whatever.’ And I was like, ‘I believe I’m going to give you a vasectomy.’”

Responding to his mother’s remarks, Armie Hammer decided to share details about his vasectomy experience. “I go to a doctor’s office and I go, ‘I’m here to schedule a vasectomy,’” Hammer declared. “He was like, ‘Are you sure you wanna do this?’ I’m like, ‘I have two beautiful kids. I don’t want any more kids. I’m good to go.’”

The actor was previously married to Elizabeth Chambers. He shares daughter Harper and son Ford with her.

Hammer then said his doctor attempted to talk him out of the procedure. “I’m like, ‘You’re not going to talk me out of it,” he recalled, pointing out that he was “done” and didn’t want more kids. “I’m good.”

Armie Hammer Recalls Weird Conversation With Receptionist While Scheduling His Procedure

Following his consultation with the doctor, Armie Hammer was all in on getting the vasectomy done. However, as he was making arrangements to have the procedure, the actor said he had a weird conversation with the receptionist about how he would pay.

When asked if he was going through his insurance or paying out of pocket, Hammer recalled telling the receptionist, “My mother’s going to be calling you and she’s going to be paying for it.”

Armie continued by recalling, “She was looking down and she [looked up] and goes, ‘What?’ and I go, ‘Yes, my mother gave me this as a birthday present. It just was one of those things like you could tell she was hearing something and like, ‘I’ve never heard – what are you talking about?’ So yeah, my mom got me a vasectomy for my birthday.”

To which, Mobley replied, “Yeah, I’m not stupid!”

Armie Hammer launched his podcast last month, nearly four years after he was accused of sexual abuse. One of the actor’s exes claimed she developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following their relationship. She claimed he had “branded her” and talked about “consuming her.”

Hammer has continuously denied the allegations.