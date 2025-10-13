Arkansas Man Accused Of Killing His Daughter’s Alleged Predator Runs For Sheriff: ‘The System Failed’

A 37-year-old Arkansas man charged with murder, Aaron Spencer, announced he is running for sheriff. He is accused of killing his 14-year-old daughter’s alleged rapist, who had driven off with her the day he died, police said.

“Hello Lonoke, my name is Aaron Spencer,” he said in an October 10 Facebook video. “Many of you know my story. I’m the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed.”

“Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures of law enforcement and in our circuit court. And I refuse to stand by while others face the same failures. That’s why I’m announcing my candidacy to run for Lonoke County Sheriff.”

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the incident involving Spencer occurred back on October 8, 2024. At around 1:12 a.m., LCSO deputies initially responded to a Highway 236 East residence following a missing juvenile report.

However, deputies were informed that Aaron Spencer had located 67-year-old Michael Fosler with the juvenile, his then-13-year-old daughter.

According to the release, a confrontation between the two erupted, and Spencer allegedly shot Fosler dead.

Spencer was charged with first-degree murder, a charge that the community and especially his wife, Heather Spencer, called “outrageous.”

An ‘Outrageous’ Charge

In a GiveSendGo campaign, Heather’s sister alleged that Fosler had targeted, groomed, and raped their daughter. The elderly man was the boyfriend of a family friend. Despite a no-contact order and his pending charges, he allegedly chose to seek out the minor, which ultimately led to his death.

“I have no doubt our child would have not come home if my husband hadn’t found her,” Heather previously said.

According to Heather’s sister, the same judge who released Fosler on a “low bond” also placed a gag order. Described as “vague and unlawful,” the order prevented media outlets from covering Spencer’s case. The Supreme Court, however, vacated the order, and the family can now speak freely again about what they consider an injustice.

Spencer, now out on bond, with his legal case still ongoing, seeks to make a change as sheriff.

“This campaign isn’t about me,” he continued on his video. “It’s about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and in their community. It’s about restoring trust, where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side and families know they will not be left alone in a moment of need.”

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley told USA Today back in 2024 that he does not “support predators,” saying that he is a “daddy” and has three daughters.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.