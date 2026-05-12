bhad-bhabie-just-shaved-her-head

Bhad Bhabie paid tribute to a pop queen and celebrated Mother’s Day all at once, debuting a freshly shaved head on social media.

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Indeed, the rapper and internet personality, initially famous as a teen for her “cash me ousside” challenge on Dr. Phil, took to Instagram on May 10 to show off her new buzzcut to her over 15 million followers.

“MOM,” the 23-year-old captioned the carousel, which included two selfies, a snap of her daughter Kali Love, and a pic of Britney Spears from the “…Baby One More Time” video. This is presumably a nod to the pop star’s own iconic head-shaving moment rather than the schoolgirl look.

It seems Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has been manifesting this moment for a while. Last month, the “Babyface Savage” rapper posted a photo from Spears’ infamous umbrella incident, which also featured the pop star with a shaved head.

In February 2007, Spears famously attacked a paparazzo’s SUV with a green umbrella in Tarzana, California. The incident occurred after a recent stint in rehab and during a high-profile custody battle with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. It all went down after Spears shaved her head… a now-iconic reaction to the intense media scrutiny she was under.

Bhad Bhabie Recently Pushed Back at Trolls Comparing Her Current Look to How She Debuted as a Teen

Maybe Bhad Bhabie can relate to the feeling. Her head-turning new ‘do comes after she spent the weekend slamming critics for comparing her current appearance to how she looked as a teen.

“Why do people constantly compare photos of me when I was 13-15 thinking I’m gonna look the same at 20-23,” the rapper, who stands 4’11, wrote. “Y’all weird.”

She went on to state the obvious: she looks older because she has, in fact, aged. Other factors in this shocking development include changing her hair, getting some sun, and having cosmetic work done (including lip fillers and a nose job). She also clapped back at accusations that she tries to appear Black through her style.

“What’s crazy is… y’all were commenting under those pictures when they were first posted saying I wanted to be Black,” she added. “But now y’all are making these before and after pictures saying in the before I looked White and then the after I look like I wanna be Black. So which one is it?”

Meanwhile, commenters on the post revealing Bhabie’s shaved head pointed out an eerie resemblance to another celeb.

“Amber Bhabie Rose😂,” one top comment read. “Amber Rose lil sister,” another fan added.

That said, Amber Rose, who famously sports a shaved head, gave her seal of approval. The 42-year-old model commented under the post with, “😍😍😍😍😍.”