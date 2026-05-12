Maury Povich Says Famed Author Once Drank an ‘Entire 6-pack in 15 Minutes’

Maury Povich has seen a lot of characters on his show over his many years on the air. But there was one guest that took the entire six pack and ran with it.

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Povich may have built his empire on paternity tests and lie detectors, but he also occasionally interviewed celebrities and politicians, especially early in his career. Povich previously hosted A Current Affair earlier in his career.

It was during this tenure on the show that he got the chance to interview famed Hunter S. Thompson. And yes, Thompson lived up to his batty, crazy reputation. Povish recently weighed in on the encounter when he appeared on the Rob Lowe Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast.

“I interviewed so many politicians. I did a big Watergate special,” Povich recalled. “I would have people, for instance, during Watergate, Hunter Thompson would come to Washington to cover Watergate.”

Maury Povich and Hunter S. Thompson

Thompson was a big get, and Povich knew it. So perhaps, taking a page from Jerry Springer, the TV host let Thompson be himself. Povich allowed the famed author to drink a six-pack of beer during the interview.

“And so Hunter, the only time in the history of my show, any show, I allowed Hunter Thompson to drink a six-pack of beer while I interviewed him on air, live,” Povich said. “And he was so wily and smart.”

But the TV host couldn’t even predict how it would go.

“He drank the entire six-pack in fifteen minutes and never got caught on camera,” Povich said. “I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it.”

That’s quite the accomplishment for most. But it’s honestly a footnote for Thompson himself. The pioneer of gonzo journalism built a reputation for the copious amounts of drugs and alcohol he consumed on any given day.

He wrote Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas after all.

“Hunter was crazy, of course,” Povich added. “But they all came to Washington to do Watergate.”