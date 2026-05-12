Major ‘Euphoria’ Star Suffers Injury

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi was forced to cancel his Cannes Film Festival gig after suffering a major injury.

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According to , the actor was set to be on the film festival’s jury. However, he ended up dropping out of the event due to his broken foot.

The media outlet pointed out that due to the injury, it was nearly impossible for him to attend the Cannes Film Festival because of the “physical demands” of going up and down the Palais steps for screenings and jury commitments. The

A source close to the situation further shared with , “So they’re trying to replace [Elordi] as a judge at Cannes.”

South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is this year’s Cannest Film Festival jury head. Others serving on the jury include Demi Moore, Stellan Skarsgård, Ruth Negga and Isaach De Bankolé. Writer-directors Chloé Zhao, Diego Céspedes, Laura Wandel, and screenwriter Paul Laverty are also on the jury.

Actress Julianne Moore is also slated to receive Kering’s annual Women in Motion Award during this year’s film festival.

The Cannes Film Festival started on May 12 and goes until May 23.

Details about Elordi’s injury, including what led to it, remain unknown.

Elordi has had a great year. The actor previously received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Frankenstein. He also won Best Supporting Actor for the role at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

He also appeared in Wuthering Heights and will appear in the upcoming film The Dog Stars.

The Actor Previously Suffered an Injury While Filming ‘Wuthering Heights’

During a January 2026 interview with Esquire, Elordi revealed that he suffered a significant injury while filming Wuthering Heights.

“The full story is that, when I was doing Frankenstein, I had so much make-up in my fingers and in my feet all the time, and I left it on for the whole shoot because I couldn’t be bothered washing it all off,” he explained. “I was covered in mange and dirt, and I thought, ‘I’m not going to do that again, I’m going to clean my feet properly every night and come in to work fresh the next day.’”

However, the situation took a turn for him. “So I went to clean my feet, and I leaned back, and my back seared into the steam knob, and I stood up screaming; it tore up my back. When I went to work on Monday, I had a second-degree burn.”