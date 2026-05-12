Musician Reveals Nightmare Health Scare That Began During ‘SNL’ Performance Trip

A musician appeared on SNL but suffered a nightmare health scare afterward. Monique Ross of the Nashville-based group SistaStrings opened up about the scary encounter.

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It happened in April 2025. Monique was in New York with Chauntee Ross to perform on the show.

She wrote on Instagram, “I was noticing that I was quickly becoming short of breath and light headed. We were shopping at Sephora in Times Square and I began to suddenly overheat. I called Chauntee over from her eye palettes and told her I felt as if I were going to faint. She took me outside and sat me down and brought me water. I knew something was wrong because my hands weren’t cooperating and my vision was blurred.”

Musician Has Health Issues

After SNL, the musical duo went on to perform in Europe. But the musician kept feeling increasingly weak and unwell during the tour.

Monique explained, “I struggled through basic daily activities until all I could do was perform and sleep. The adrenaline of performing and doing what I love helped me feel “normal” on stage, but I would immediately collapse after the performance. I became a shadow of myself. Many more doctors appointments including going straight to the doctors office after our Veeps Christmas livestream. I spent Christmas Eve in the hospital having another blood transfusion.”

The musician tried many different operations and procedures to fix what was wrong with her. But nothing seemed to help her symptoms. Fast forward to earlier this month and doctors finally managed to stop her internal bleeding.

She explained, “I finally had a full hysterectomy. 7 blood transfusions, 4 iron infusions, and 2 procedures later. Yes, I am in immense pain and it has been an extremely emotional journey, but I feel so blessed to be on the other side of this. A fresh start and ready to get my life back.”

Now that she’s on the mend, the musician feels like she has a new chance at life.

She also wrote, “I’m filled with gratitude for everything y’all have done for me (and my baby girl Braelyn) in this time. Your girl,Monique, is coming back and better than ever! I love you all and can’t wait to see you back out here on the road. Send healing vibes and save me some tequila and champagne!”











