Arizona 9-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Killed 5-Year-Old Sister With Father’s Rifle

A 33-year-old Arizona father, Irvin Eduardo Ramos-Jimenez, is facing felony charges after his 9-year-old son allegedly used his rifle and accidentally killed his 5-year-old sister, Layla.

According to a press release issued by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred back in June. Phoenix Police Department officers responded to a critically injured child near 7th Avenue and Broadway Boulevard.

AZFamily reported that Ramos-Jimenez had initially told officers told investigators that Layla had been stabbed. He rushed Layla to a hospital, but they were found by authorities near a local psychiatric center located near the above address.

Upon arrival, PPD officers found a 5-year-old girl who had sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she, unfortunately, succumbed to her injury.

Authorities learned that 5-year-old Layla had been accidentally shot by her 9-year-old brother. Allegedly, the boy had accessed an unsecured “AR-style rifle” belonging to Ramos-Jiemez, which was stored in the boy’s bedroom.

Ramos-Jimenez told investigators that he was outside his home when he heard the gunshot coming from inside. While the father found his daughter had been shot in the stomach, the 9-year-old boy ran frantically out of the house, screaming, court documents said.

Father Arrested And Charged

The 33-year-old father then allegedly admitting to storing the rifle in his son’s bedroom. The attorney’s office press release details that Ramos-Jimenez is a prohibited possessor. This means that he is barred from owning or possessing a firearm.

Court documents obtained by AZFamily detailed that he has been convicted of trafficking narcotics.

As a result, Irvin Eduardo Ramos-Jimenez was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse, a domestic offense, and unlawfully possessing a firearm. His trial is set to start in March 2026.

Layla’s mother, Delores Ramirez, shared a statement with AZFamily, addressing his daughter’s death. She called her the “gentlest soul,” adding that she “filled our world with a love and light far beyond her years.”

“Layla was the kind of child who made everyone feel special with just a smile or a quiet hug,” Delores continued. “She was so excited for school to start soon; she would talk about it with such joy and anticipation. She loved deeply and purely, and that love will stay with us forever.”

“Though her time with us was far too short, Layla’s beautiful spirit will always live on in our hearts.”

A GoFundMe was launched to help support Layla’s family through this difficult time.