Ariana Grande’s Family Member Undergoes Major Surgery

One of Ariana Grande‘s family members recently underwent a major surgery and has a recovery period ahead of them.

The singer‘s half-brother Frankie Grande recently revealed that he needed spinal surgery. Frankie had been having a lot of pain in his neck as well as some neurological issues as well.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an image of himself post-surgery from a hospital bed. Frankie was in a neck brace.

He wrote, “Wink if you’re freshly repaired 😉👅. Today I had a planned cervical spine surgery to relieve pressure on nerves in my neck that have been causing pain and neurological symptoms for a while. The procedure went exactly as expected, no surprises, no drama (for once 😅), just very precise work by an incredible medical team.”

Frankie also went into some more details on what the surgery entailed. Ariana Grande’s sibling is going to need a lot of rest and recovery ahead.

Ariana Grande’s Brother Undergoes Surgery

He explained, “They removed bone and tissue that were compressing the nerves, giving my spinal cord, disks, and radiating nerves the space it needs to heal and function properly. Now comes 4 weeks of healing, rest, physical therapy, and being nicer to my body than I usually am. MERRY CHRISTMAS! 😜”

Still, he is thankful for it to be done.

He concluded, “I’m sore, I’m tired, but I’m safe, I’m relieved, and I’m already feeling hopeful. This was a necessary step so I can get back on my feet, back on stage, and back to living fully without pain running the show. Thank you for the love, prayers, messages, and support. Truly felt and deeply appreciated. This is healing in progress. 🦋✨.”

Meanwhile, fans sent their well wishes to Frankie.

One wrote, “OMG Sending you ALL the healing vibes!! I’m so glad the surgery went well! Love you so much!”

Another wrote, “Wow! Heavy! Glad it went well and you’re all good. Someone to help spoon in the Christmas dinner this year?”

And another wrote, “Sending you so much love as you heal and recover so you can get right back to mayhem.”

Finally, one person wrote, “Wishing you speedy recovery so we can headstand twerk together in 2026!!!”