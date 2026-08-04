Ariana Grande Breaks Silence About Her Plans to ‘Take a Step Back From Visibility’

Ariana Grande is ready to speak out about her plans to “take a step back from visibility” following the end of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

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During her August 3 performance at Chicago’s United Center, the Wicked star opened up about the situation.

“The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan,” she explained.

Grande then noted that she made the plan “quietly, a long time ago.” However, she stated that the rumors that “negativity” was “ruining things” for her were not true.

“No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will be able to distort my reality or be more real to me,” she noted. “Or not as real to me as this love that we share.”

Grande went on to point out that her Eternal Sunshine Tour is “one of the most healing, beautiful, correct, and special experiences” of her life.

“That felt good,” she further declared. “I wish that words were enough to articulate how much I love you.”

Grande’s Rep Recently Confirmed Her ‘Step Back’ Plans

In a statement to PEOPLE over the weekend, Grande’s rep announced she would be “taking a step back from visibility.”

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily,” the statement reads. “And then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

The rep further stated, “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

The latest round of public scrutiny was about Grande’s health and well-being. Her break-up with Ethan Slater also made headlines in June. An insider previously stated that the now-exes ended things months before the news broke.

Along with her break, it was confirmed that Grande has bowed out of her appearance in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. She was set to star in the musical alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey next summer.

Despite no longer appearing in the musical, a source stated that Grande “cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life.”