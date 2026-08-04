music-festival-with-pop-star-headliners-suddenly-canceled

A music festival set to be co-headlined by two Gen Z pop favorites was forced to cancel just weeks before tickets went on sale.

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Apparently, 24-year-old Benson Boone, beloved for doing backflips on stage while sporting a moustache and a Jerry Seinfeld-style mullet, and 21-year-old glam rocker Sombr didn’t quite have enough star power to keep the two-day music festival “Yours Always” alive.

According to Stereogum, the two-day festival was supposed to kick off October 2nd and 3rd at Utah State Fairpark, with Boone headlining Friday and Sombr wrapping up Saturday. However, less than five weeks after tickets went on sale, “Yours Always” pulled the plug, quietly deleting its website and social media accounts.

The high-flying antics of Benson Boone and the onstage sass of Sombr weren’t enough to save an upcoming music festival. (Photos by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images and Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

The festival offered no public statement about the cancellation. According to Stereogum, the only official communication came via emails to ticketholders, citing “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for their refunds.

However, an Instagram account focused on Joshua Bassett tour updates (another artist slated to perform at the festival) shed some light on the situation in an August 2nd post.

“No reason was given for the cancellation apart from ‘unforeseen circumstances,’ and the cancellation has not been publicly announced (we only know it’s canceled since fans have gotten refund emails), and the festival has deleted its social media, website, and support emails,” the post explained.

Fans React to Music Festival Getting Suddenly Canceled

Of course, the comments section had plenty of theories on why the music festival abruptly pulled up stakes.

“Do you think it is potentially because this is the worst festival lineup ever?” one top comment read. “It’s because Benson and Sombr are the headliners,” another onlooker speculated. “Well, the starting price for this ‘festival’ was $300+…” a third fan chimed in.

However, one lover of pop music accentuated by tumbling was quick to push back.

“Multiple people like myself LOVE both Benson and Sombr. Why do you think they were headlining after all,” they wrote.

“Yours Always Music Festival,” which billed itself as a “new music experience” in Salt Lake City, reportedly only announced its lineup in June. The festival was set to be the final stop of Boone’s North American tour before he heads to Asia and Australia this fall.

SLC fans who were hoping to catch Boone’s signature backflips in person will just have to settle for rewatching his TikToks.