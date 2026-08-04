MTV Reality Stars Welcome Baby No. 5

MTV reality stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols announced the birth of their fifth baby less than a year after welcoming their daughter Francesca.

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The couple, who met on The Challenge after starring on two different seasons of The Real World, announced that their son, Vincent John Nichols, was born on August 2.

“I am going to be completely honest, adding a child after three kids doesn’t make sense anymore,” Compono declared while speaking to PEOPLE. “It’s pure chaos, but the best kind.”

Compono then said that their son was born two weeks before his actual due date because it was “medically necessary.”

“There wasn’t enough fluid in there, and he already had the cord wrapped around his neck,” she explained. “The doctors didn’t want to take any chances.”

The reality TV star then stated, “I thought I was going in for a checkup because I was so crampy, and then they told me, ‘Nope, Jenna, you are staying and getting induced.’ I really was not ready at all, but life throws things at you, and you just have to roll with it. I’m glad Vincent’s healthy, and now we get to enjoy him two weeks earlier.”

The couple, who married in 2021, shares four other children, Francesca Rose, 11 months, Carmella Jean, 2, Liliana Marie, 3, and Anthony Joseph, 4

Compono Reveals Her Children’s Names Have One Thing in Common

While continuing to speak about parenthood. Compono revealed how her children’s names have one thing in common.

“The middle names of all our kids relate to someone in our family,” she said. “For example, Carmella’s middle name is Jean after Zach’s grandmother. I always loved the name Vincent, and John is my father’s name.”

Compono went on to reveal that her other children have been “so helpful” with the family’s latest edition.

“They love having a new sibling, although they still think another one is in my stomach,” she pointed out. “Everyone is so helpful (for the first week at least). But they are all so close in age, I’m just happy they all get along and get excited when we bring home a new baby.”