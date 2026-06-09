ariana-grande-breaks-up-with-co-star-boyfriend

After nearly three years of dating, Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater have called it quits.

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According to TMZ, the breakup was amicable. Meanwhile, PEOPLE reported that the now-exes ended things several months ago but have remained quiet about the split.

“It’s amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways,” one insider told PEOPLE. “They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months.”

The source further pointed out that Grande is “doing great” despite the split. She is now focused on her Eternal Sunshine tour, which kicked off on June 6.

She is also preparing for her new album, Petal, which will be released later this summer.

Grande and Slater were first romantically linked in July 2023, after meeting on the set of their hit film Wicked. At the time, Grande had separated from her then-husband, Dalton Gomez, while Slater was separating from his then-wife, Lily Jay.

In December 2023, Grande addressed the gossip about her romance with Slater head-on. Many assumed that she and Slater had been unfaithful to their former spouses, which led to the divorces. However, sources have stated the couple didn’t start dating until after their marriage ended.

“I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life.”

Grande and Slater made their relationship Instagram official in November 2024 while appearing together at multiple Wicked promotional events.

Grande Once Spoke About the ‘Most Disappointing Part’ Of How She Felt the Public Saw Her and Slater’s Relationship Unfold

During a September 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Grande reflected on the “most disappointing part” of the public’s view of her and Slater’s relationship as it unfolded.

“The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it,” she explained. “There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him…”

She further spoke about Slater’s character. “No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bulls— tabloid can rewrite in real life.”