olympian-turned-wwe-superstar-breaks-neck-in-gym-accident

An Olympic weightlifter and strongman who went on to be a classic-era WWE wrestler has suffered a devastating injury, reportedly breaking his neck.

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Ken Patera, who wrestled for the WWE (formerly the WWF) in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, fell at a gym earlier this summer. According to “Book Pro Wrestlers” on Facebook, the 82-year-old broke his C1 vertebra after the tumble.

“We’re sending our thoughts and prayers to wrestling legend Ken Patera,” wrote Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers in the June 30 post. “Ken recently suffered a fall at the gym that resulted in a broken C1 [the top bone of the spine at the base of the skull].”

Stasiak added that the injury was particularly devastating due to a “major back surgery” Patera endured over two years ago.

“Friends say he had made remarkable progress, returned to the gym, and lost a significant amount of weight as he worked to improve his health,” he explained.

However, Stasiak was confident that Patera, who was an Olympian who started in the shot put in the late 60’s before turning to Olympic weightlifting in the early 70s, has limitless grit and will recover.

“Anyone who has followed Ken Patera’s life knows determination has always been one of his defining traits. It’s what made him one of the toughest competitors of his generation, and it’s the same strength we hope carries him through this latest challenge.”

Fans Rally Behind Olympian-Turned-WWE Wrestler Ken Patera

The “Professional Wrestling in the 1980’s and 1990’s” page also confirmed Patera’s injury. The account asked fans to “Send some thoughts and prayers to my buddy, please,” alongside a candid snapshot of the former WWE personality.



Of course, fans flooded the comments on both posts with words of support and fond memories.

“I will always remember him in those strongman competitions. He was throwing giant tires and screaming, “Get it out there!” every time. I was a big fan of his as a kid…” one fan recalled. “Loved his WWF run. Praying,” another fan wrote.

“Belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame,” another fan lamented.

Ken Patera in the ring, circa 1978. (Photo by Stanley Weston/Getty Images)

Here’s hoping Patera makes a full recovery and steps back into the gym ASAP.



