ABC Anchor Seeks Protective Order Against CBS Host

WABC anchor Liz Cho has filed a protective-order request in her contentious divorce from former CBS News anchor Josh Elliott, seeking to block a deposition that his legal team scheduled for July 23.

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According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Cho filed the motion on July 17. In the filing, her attorneys argued that Elliott’s lawyers scheduled the deposition without first checking Cho’s or her attorneys’ availability.

They said they had informed Elliott’s legal team that all of Cho’s attorneys had existing conflicts on July 23 and had offered alternative dates. Cho’s filing said Elliott’s lawyers did not respond to those proposals.

Arguing About Time, Outta’ Time

The request cited a Connecticut court rule that allows judges to protect parties from annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, or undue burden and expense during discovery. The filing did not seek protection from a physical threat.

Instead, it challenged the timing and circumstances of the requested deposition. The court has not publicly clarified whether the deposition ultimately occurred or received a new date.

The dispute represents one development in a broader legal battle that began after Elliott filed for divorce from Cho on June 20, 2025, following nearly a decade of marriage. The couple met while working at ABC and married in July 2015.

Cho also objected to a discovery request seeking written communications, emails, cards and text messages involving people with whom she had romantic or sexual relationships between July 2015 and June 2025. A July 24 virtual hearing later resulted in Cho agreeing to provide those communications, according to reporting cited by Page Six.

The judge also ordered Cho to provide communications involving journalists who discussed the divorce with her or someone acting on her behalf. In addition, the court ordered her to explain a $500,000 transfer from a joint account to her teenage daughter’s account in October 2025.

The attorneys representing Cho and Elliott did not respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. Connecticut courts also declined to comment on the status of the deposition.