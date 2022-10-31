Ariana Grande And Elizabeth Gillies’ Halloween Tribute To ‘Best In Show’ Is The Best Thing We’ve Seen All Day

Celebrities are going all out for Halloween this year, but Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies’ costumes take the cake! The former Victorious co-stars and longtime best friends shared videos of their Best in Show costumes, as well as their spot-on impressions of the movie’s stars.

Grande And Gillies Transform Into ‘Best in Show’ Characters

Best in Show, a 2000 mockumentary about the competitive world of dog shows, stars comedic talents like Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Christopher Guest, Jane Lynch, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Grande and Gillies posted tons of photos and videos of themselves dressed up as multiple characters from the movie, but the internet went particularly crazy over their costumes and impressions of Lynch and Coolidge’s characters.

Grande’s Halloween History

“ARIANA AND LIZ GILLES YALL NEED AN OSCAR FOR THESE COSTUMES,” one person commented. Another wrote, “I love how Ariana literally surprises us every year for Halloween! Never disappoints.”

Grande is well known for her love of Halloween, and always dresses to impress for the spooky holiday. She’s stepped out in a Twilight Zone episode-inspired look, as well as characters from Zoolander, The Matrix, and Moonrise Kingdom.

Others gave the pair costume suggestions for next year. “BE CAT AND JADE FOR HALLOWEEN PLS I’M ON MY KNEES,” one fan wrote, referring to Grande and Gillies’ characters from the Nickelodeon show they both starred in. “please do a comedy show,” another person begged. “i need u two on a show together,” another fan commented.

What Does Jennifer Coolidge Think Of Grande’s Impression?

Fans were particularly impressed with Grande’s amazing impression of Coolidge, who has a distinct voice and way of talking. The pop star has shown off her impression of the actress before, and it looks like Coolidge is a fan.

“This is f***ing great. I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from ‘The Watcher’ but now I think I’m gonna go as @arianagrande’s dog Toulouse,” Coolidge commented on Grande’s post.

Other celebrities commented on Gillies and Grande’s posts as well. Katy Perry wrote, “can this get nominated.” Actress Eliza Bennett commented, “This is an early Christmas gift. Thank you for doing the lords work.”

Even though the actresses posted the clips and pictures in celebration of Halloween, they revealed in the caption that the clips were recorded in May. Grande and Gillies’ costumes might not have been for a Halloween party, but the pair definitely dominated the holiday!

