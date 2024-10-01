Ariana-Grande-addresses-plastic-surgery-rumors-during-lie-detector-test

Ariana Grande quickly shut down plastic surgery rumors while featured on Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test series.

The video was released on Monday, September 30th, and included her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo. The stars of the upcoming film took turns interviewing one another. When it came to Grande’s turn, Erivo began to ask questions about cosmetic surgery.

Erivo jumps right into it by first asking if the singer has ever had a nose or boob job. Grande responds with a simple, “No,” to both, which is confirmed as truthful by the woman monitoring the lie detector test.

Ariana Grande Breaks Silence on Plastic Surgery Rumors

During the interview, Erivo even went as far as to ask if the “7 rings” singer has gotten a BBL, otherwise known as a Brazilian Butt Lift. Grande pauses and giggles, “Get the F— out of here,” jokingly following with, “Yes.”

Erivo then asks if she would ever consider getting one which prompts this response from Grande, “No. That wouldn’t work for me. I don’t think that’s my thing. And I’m OK with that, you know?”

After also being asked about a fox eye lift and a chin implant, both to which Grande said no, the singer clarifies further. “I’ve had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent.”

The soon-to-be Wicked star follows all of this by announcing her support for those who choose to partake in any cosmetic surgery. “Whatever makes women, men, and non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we care?”

Grande has admitted to getting lip filler and Botox before. She did so during an episode of Vogue Beauty Secrets, but has decided to stop. I guess it’s safe to say the rumors are all cleared up!